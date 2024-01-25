Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 331.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 116,995 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 184,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

