Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %

SLB stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,314,048. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

