Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.