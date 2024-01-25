Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 786,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,806,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $166.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

