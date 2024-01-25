Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

