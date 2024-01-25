Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

