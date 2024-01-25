Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

