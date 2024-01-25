Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 847.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,673,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $102.74.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

