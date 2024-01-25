Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 473 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

