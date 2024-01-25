Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,232 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.