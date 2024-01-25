Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,481 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,775,000 after acquiring an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Pentair Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.