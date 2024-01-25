Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

