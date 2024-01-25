Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.