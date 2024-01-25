Laurentian Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) to Hold

Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.23.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.51 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

