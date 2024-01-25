Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $633.95 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $647.73. The stock has a market cap of $601.82 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $599.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.