Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,740% compared to the average volume of 593 call options.
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.90% and a negative net margin of 29,728.25%. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
