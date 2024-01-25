Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) vs. Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Critical Analysis

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 5 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 4 0 2.29

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $88.26, suggesting a potential upside of 215.67%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 111.45%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.2% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $6.57 billion 4.52 -$291.74 million $0.84 33.29 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.86 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto 6.26% 12.73% 6.15% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Risk & Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Li Auto beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

