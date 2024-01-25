Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

