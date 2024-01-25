Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

LBRT stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Energy by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

