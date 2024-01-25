Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.9% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 567,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 426,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

