Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,408,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

