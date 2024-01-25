Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $3.15 on March 29th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $29.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $431.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average of $444.45. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

