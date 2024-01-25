Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,236,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 921,028 shares.The stock last traded at $443.01 and had previously closed at $458.76.
The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
