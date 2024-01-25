Macquarie Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $10.41 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.