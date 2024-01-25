Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Magna International Stock Down 1.8 %
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
