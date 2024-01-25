Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 224 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.71 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.