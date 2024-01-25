Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KJAN opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.