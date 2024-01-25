Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $871.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $557.68 and a one year high of $881.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $822.31 and its 200 day moving average is $758.17.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

