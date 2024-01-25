Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $241.57 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $246.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average is $221.78. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.