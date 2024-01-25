Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FID. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 149,865 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 76,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FID stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2047 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.