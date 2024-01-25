Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

