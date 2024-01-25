Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Shares of WY opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.