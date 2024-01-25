Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR opened at $206.07 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $207.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

