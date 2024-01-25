Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Fluor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FLR opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.