Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 139 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

