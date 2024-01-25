Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.