Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 922 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $165,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

UBER stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

