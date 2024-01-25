Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 978 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

