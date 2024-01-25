Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

