MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 9th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $29.93.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStreet Bancshares
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.