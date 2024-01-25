MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 9th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.