MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 9th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.95 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

