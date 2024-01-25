MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 3.7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.04 and last traded at $48.16. 186,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 450,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Trading Down 4.0 %
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MakeMyTrip
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.