MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 3.7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.04 and last traded at $48.16. 186,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 450,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 1.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

