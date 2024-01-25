Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Financial Review

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 2 0 2.11 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 484.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 8.60% 1.56% 0.90% Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $526.64 million 5.74 $104.37 million $0.19 66.66 Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.53 $5.21 million $0.49 9.98

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

