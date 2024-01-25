Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 1.6%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97). 1,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.00).

Manolete Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.