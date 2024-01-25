Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$29.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.18. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

