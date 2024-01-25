Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

TSE:MFC opened at C$29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$29.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.18. The firm has a market cap of C$52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

