Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 323,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,991,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Citigroup started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Maplebear Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,796,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

