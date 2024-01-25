Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.