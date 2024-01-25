Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

