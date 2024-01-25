Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $170.08 and last traded at $170.81. 37,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 227,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

