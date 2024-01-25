Michael Tobin Buys 4,080 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,701.40).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin bought 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.80 ($12,696.06).

On Wednesday, October 25th, Michael Tobin bought 3,597 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.83 ($6,353.02).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 241.25 ($3.07) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.76. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($7.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.52 million, a PE ratio of -415.95 and a beta of 1.35.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.